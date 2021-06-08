Runners race to the top of Mt. Hermon in annual challenge

Steep incline in the Hermon Challenge race (Photo Credit: Tomer Feder). The run boasts of "physical challenge, spectacular scenery and challenging technical running," wrote Marathon Israel, who led the initiative along with the Hermon Site and the Golan Regional Council.

"The vision to hold a race at the Hermon site was born out of a desire to preserve the icons of the State of Israel, which are an integral part of our heritage here in the country," Ofer Padan, the CEO of Marathon Israel explained the race's inspiration.

Hermon Challenge runners (Photo Credit: Tomer Feder). "We decided to make a sports event that appeals to all sports lovers and to connect our values with the values of the place in a respectful and meaningful way for future generations as well," she said.

The challenge has three routes of varying difficulty: a short 2.7km run with 400m of climbing along the Wadi Hatul ski path, an intermediate 7km run, starting at the site's lower cable car station and passing the sled area and water reservoir; and the 10km first vertical challenge in the country, with steep inclines and an overall climb of 1000m.

The race ends at the top of Mount Hermon , 2040m above sea level, by the upper cable car station and overlooking the scenic route below.

"The Hermon site is proud to be a partner in the Mount Hermon climbing challenge. We provide a special opportunity for runners and athletes who love to touch the summit," Miki Inbar, VP of Marketing for the Hermon site said.

Awards from the Hermon Challenge (Photo Credit: Tomer Feder). This is the fifth year of the Hermon Challenge, which has attracted athletes and families alike, in the challenging and exciting event.

"This is an ideal time in terms of weather, especially for those who came with the family and also for the general public who came to enjoy a sporting event as part of a weekend in the north along with a variety of summer activities on site," Inbar explained.

The Hermon Challenge has brought many tourists to the Golan Heights, which is "a leading destination for sports tourism thanks to its comfortable climate, topography that allows for challenging sports activities and breathtaking views," Limor Portal, director of the tourism department at the Golan Economic Company said.

"The Golan Tourism Department invests heavily in developing sports tourism in the Golan."

The annual Hermon Challenge took off on Friday, with 450 runners participating in a race to the top of Mount Hermon.