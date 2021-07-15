Working with some of the best athletes in the world at Herbalife Nutrition , I help them improve their performance through good nutrition.





Whether it's judo or swimming or any other sport, there are some standard pillars of sports nutrition that we focus on and then some specifics for each sport. There are also several common nutrition mistakes that we try to help them avoid:









Eating all proteins, no carbs.





Many athletes make the mistake of thinking that they should only eat protein and avoid carbohydrates. Focusing solely on protein is not the best way to build muscle. For improved results, protein intake needs to be combined with enough good-quality calories from carbohydrates. The body utilizes protein more effectively if carbs are available. Plus, carbs are important for replenishing glycogen stores. This is true for all athletes, but for endurance sports such a swimming or triathlon carbohydrates are even more important - make sure you are consuming 30-60g per hour. The importance of personalized sports nutrition. (Herbalife)









Not knowing when to choose a sports drink over water.





While water consumption should be the priority, there are times when our bodies need added sugars and electrolytes to maintain energy levels and hydration status during exercise:









·Water is the preferred fuel for hydration if athletes are doing a light workout. Typically, light workouts under 30 minutes don't require a sports drink.





·When engaging in sports or exercise for more than 30 minutes, an athlete’s body will need the electrolytes from a sports drink to replenish the liquid lost through sweat.



The importance of personalized sports nutrition. Pictured Cristiano Ronaldo. (Herbalife)







Not timing their workout supplements correctly.





It's important to consider not only what supplements to take but also when to take them.









·Pre-Workout: Give yourself a boost by taking a pre-workout supplement with caffeine. Caffeine stimulates your body’s metabolism, which in effect, helps maintain focus and reduces fatigue. Aim for this pre-workout about 15-30 minutes before training





·During-Workout: While working out, you’ll want to stay hydrated and fueled, so look for sports drinks with a good amount of carbohydrates and electrolytes! Electrolytes can replace valuable nutrients such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium, which are lost when you sweat.





·Post-Workout: Post-workout nutrition serves two purposes: refueling what you just burnt off and preparing you for your next workout. Therefore, athletes should focus on a combination of protein and high-quality carbohydrates. No matter the sport, consume at least 20g of high-quality protein combined with carbohydrates. For strength-based sports, you want your post workout shake in a 1:1 ratio of carbohydrates and protein, while for endurance sports you want it closer to 3:1.



The importance of personalized sports nutrition. (Herbalife)







No matter the sport, good quality nutrition supports your training and helps your body perform at its best!



