Wizards' Deni Avdija reportedly out for season with broken ankle

Deni Washington Wizards rookie Avdija sustained a hairline fracture of his right ankle on Wednesday night and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to a report from ESPN.

Avdija will undergo an MRI exam on Thursday but is not believed to need surgery, according to the report.

Teammate Jordan Bell rushed over to cover Avdija's lower leg with a practice jersey after the play in the second quarter. Avdija needed a wheelchair to leave the court.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard walked quickly to the locker room to check on him. The team subsequently announced that Avdija would not return to the game.

Avdija had six points in 14 minutes before exiting the contest.

Avdija, 20, was the Wizards' first-round pick, ninth overall, the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

He has started 32 of the 54 games he's played this season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.