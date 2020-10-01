Starburst expands into India – will it involve Israeli aerospace tech?

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

French aerospace accelerator Starburst will expand its operations in India starting in Mumbai, where it will open a platform to promote local talents as well as connect Indian companies in the field to international contractors, a press release on behalf of the company reported on Thursday.With branches in Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles, Starburst locates roughly 2,000 start-ups in the field of space and aviation every year and intends to push the entire industry forward. It has connections with the US Airforce, Israel Aerospace Industries and Lufthansa Technik, among others.So far it has invested in Momentus, which offers the space version of a connecting flight in the sense it can place a satellite in orbit cheaply. The incubator has also invested in Red6, which offers an augmented-reality training option for fighter pilots, which can be very cost-effective for armies.In Israel, Starburst has invested in C4 Systems, which offers augmented reality enhancements to aid first-response crews.“For us, it’s time we enter a new market – and we want to help the Indian aerospace industry to outgrow, and reach other markets, too,” Starburst CEO Francois Chopard told The Jerusalem Post.Starburst India CEO Abhinav Anuket will be in charge of the expansion. In addition to Mumbai, Starburst will also operate in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.In business since 2013, the French aerospace accelerator is very much interested in advancing humanity’s reach to space.In a September interview with Startup Vision TV, Chopard was explicit in his claim that “space, very soon, will be your new neighborhood” supporting the idea of putting more people in lower orbit.“I think we will have another space station in addition to the International Space Station, as there are things we could produce in space,” he told the Post. He gave the example of fiber-optics that, with the absence of gravity, would be of higher quality – or human skin, which could grow “in all directions” under such conditions.“People are becoming more and more interested in supersonic passenger planes,” he said, offering the example of Colardo based start-up Boom, which announced it will present its XB-1 model in early October.“I think that very soon, we will be able to go from Paris to Tokyo in one hour,” he said, “there is always interest in that sort of thing.”