The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Starburst expands into India – will it involve Israeli aerospace tech?

In business since 2013, the French aerospace accelerator is very much interested in advancing humanity’s reach to space.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 14:53
Starburst workers next to Starburst CEO Francois Chopard on the right, the picture was taken at UCLA. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Starburst workers next to Starburst CEO Francois Chopard on the right, the picture was taken at UCLA.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
French aerospace accelerator Starburst will expand its operations in India starting in Mumbai, where it will open a platform to promote local talents as well as connect Indian companies in the field to international contractors, a press release on behalf of the company reported on Thursday. 
With branches in Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles, Starburst locates roughly 2,000 start-ups in the field of space and aviation every year and intends to push the entire industry forward. It has connections with the US Airforce, Israel Aerospace Industries and Lufthansa Technik, among others. 
So far it has invested in Momentus, which offers the space version of a connecting flight in the sense it can place a satellite in orbit cheaply. The incubator has also invested in Red6, which offers an augmented-reality training option for fighter pilots, which can be very cost-effective for armies. 
In Israel, Starburst has invested in C4 Systems, which offers augmented reality enhancements to aid first-response crews. 
“For us, it’s time we enter a new market – and we want to help the Indian aerospace industry to outgrow, and reach other markets, too,” Starburst CEO Francois Chopard told The Jerusalem Post.
Starburst India CEO Abhinav Anuket will be in charge of the expansion. In addition to Mumbai, Starburst will also operate in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.
In business since 2013, the French aerospace accelerator is very much interested in advancing humanity’s reach to space.
In a September interview with Startup Vision TV, Chopard was explicit in his claim that “space, very soon, will be your new neighborhood” supporting the idea of putting more people in lower orbit. 
“I think we will have another space station in addition to the International Space Station, as there are things we could produce in space,” he told the Post. He gave the example of fiber-optics that, with the absence of gravity, would be of higher quality – or human skin, which could grow “in all directions” under such conditions. 
“People are becoming more and more interested in supersonic passenger planes,” he said, offering the example of Colardo based start-up Boom, which announced it will present its XB-1 model in early October.   
“I think that very soon, we will be able to go from Paris to Tokyo in one hour,” he said, “there is always interest in that sort of thing.”


Tags Israel india space
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by