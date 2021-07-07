State asks High Court to fix surrogacy law after gov’t fails to

The High Court had ruled last year that the government had until March 1 of this year to fix the law, but the Knesset failed to do so and requested nine more months in March to fix the law, stating that it had been too busy dealing with the coronavirus outbreak to deal with fixing the law. The deadline was subsequently extended to July 1 and then to July 6, when the state filed its response.

The original deadline was set in a partial ruling last year in a suit filed by Etai Pinkas, an LGBTQ+ activist who has in the past served as chairman of the Aguda – Israel’s LGBTQ Task Force.

In a letter to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz stressed that six years had passed since the suit first began and the High Court had already unequivocally ruled that the law unconstitutionally discriminated against single fathers and same-sex couples.

Horowitz stated that the Health Ministry "would not oppose" the court issuing a supplementary verdict to provide a solution which would express the state's commitment to equal rights and the right to raise a family for single fathers and same-sex couple.

The health minister explained that while the court had stated it preferred that the law be fixed by the Knesset, multiple attempts to fix the law in the past had failed and he had found that there was "zero chance" of fixing the law in the current government.

Horowitz expressed confidence that, once the High Court issues a decision to fix the law, he could implement guidelines that would ensure that the committee responsible for approving surrogacy cases provides equal rights to single fathers and same-sex couples.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"After about 12 years, we have reached a stage where even the state is already hinting to the High Court to redeem it from the correction of discrimination in surrogacy and to create equality on its own," said Pinkas and chairman of the Association of Israeli Gay Fathers, Oz Parvin, the plaintiffs in the suit, on Tuesday evening. "We are waiting and hope that chief justice [Esther] Hayut and her colleagues will make this decision soon in the coming days, in accordance with their decision in the case from a year and a half ago. It is time that it be clear to everyone that a LGBTQ+ family and also a single-parent family of a mother or father - are all families," added the plaintiffs. "Surrogacy discrimination must end now, whether in the High Court or in the Knesset, and it would have been nice if it happened earlier," said the Aguda – Israel’s LGBTQ Task Force in response to the state's update. "We expect this to be the opening shot for additional LGBTQ+ rights that the government has pledged to promote."

The High Court of Justice issued a partial ruling a year ago, on February 27, stating that the current formation of the Agreements for the Carriage of Fetuses Law, commonly known as the Surrogacy Law, was discriminatory and violated Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, specifically in terms of violating the right to equality, as single fathers and same-sex couples were unable to carry out the surrogacy process through the law.

The judges felt that parts of the law were important for protecting the rights of surrogate mothers and decided that the Knesset should be given the opportunity to amend the law instead of the court adjusting the law itself. They therefore issued a deadline for 12 months after the ruling – for March 1, 2021. By that date, the Knesset was required to provide a notice on whether the constitutional defects have been remedied. The law has not undergone any changes within that period.

The High Court ruled last year that after the deadline passed, the petitioners would have 30 days to respond to the government’s statement and then the court would issue a final judgment. High Court President Esther Hayut stressed in the partial ruling last year that the court had two options on how to remedy the situation, but that neither options were optimal.

The first option is for the court to “read into the law,” which would allow it to remove the unconstitutional parts without needing to repeal it. This would allow the law to apply to all population groups and in all cases in accordance with its current wording.

This option would be difficult to carry out as it would require several changes in two pieces of legislation and may require reference to measures to protect the purpose of the law, such as setting a maximum price for surrogacy and the possibility of altruistic surrogacy, which could affect the fabric of the law.

The second option is for the court to annul the unconstitutional parts of the law, but that would also require relatively extensive use of judicial legislation to supplement deficiencies caused by annulling those parts.