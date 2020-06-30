State Comptroller: Complaints against Health Ministry nearly double

The number of complaints against the Health Ministry in 2019 doubled to a staggering 916 from 504 in 2018 and 376 in 2017, a report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman announced Tuesday.Some 69.2% of the complaints against the Health Ministry were found to be valid, up from the already high 61.1% found to be valid in 2018. All of this was even before the coronavirus wave which started to hit Israel in February-March.In this capacity, as the country’s ombudsman for public complaints, Englman reported some similar trends for other ministries.For example, complaints against the Transportation Ministry jumped to 936 in 2019 from 824 in 2018 and 509 in 2017.This jump gave the Transportation Ministry the negative distinction of having the most complaints of any government body in 2019.Like in 2018, the percentage of complaints from the public against government authorities which were found to be valid were disturbingly high at 35.2%. In 2016, that number had been 29.1% and it has been steadily rising.The Israel Post Office again had the worst percentage, with 73.5% of complaints being found to be valid in 2019, up from 72.7% in 2018.The Transportation Ministry had a slight improvement in overcoming complaints with only 42.6% being found to be valid in 2019, down from 49.7% in 2018.However, the Social Affairs and Welfare Ministry got worse with 53.4% of complaints being valid in 2019, up from around 40% in 2018.The Tax Authority and Education Ministry both came in again at around 40% of complaints being found to be validSurprisingly, the National Insurance Institute (NII) saw a decrease in complaints from the 2018 high of 1,101 complaints to 898 complaints in 2019. A major issue with the Health Ministry has been that the government body is too restrictive in approving the medical use of cannabis, or marijuana.Regarding cannabis specifically, comptroller reports have previously found that 85% of complaints received from the public were valid or required intervention to address the issue.In 2017, the Health Ministry was found to be unjustifiably blocking the use of cannabis in 83% of cases.In prior years, the comptroller said that many sick people had fallen victim to the many bureaucratic pitfalls when they appealed to the unit for getting a medical marijuana license or for renewing their license.Further, the comptroller office had said that those pitfalls included substantial delays for intake of the requests and for handling the requests, as well as a failure to update patients on the status of their requests.Delays included a lack of practical ability to get through to representatives by telephone, failing to respond to inquiries in writing or fax, and a general approach of being suspicious of those seeking cannabis.Overall, the comptroller office previously said that the outdated mentality of the Health Ministry unit dealing with medical marijuana, and not a lack of resources, was a primary cause of the problem.Comptroller reports have specifically emphasized government authorities’ infringements of human rights, especially those of disabled persons, the elderly, pregnant women and children.