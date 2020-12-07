The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State comptroller to review preparedness for cyberattack on elections

The announcement comes after a recent cyberattack on the Shirbit insurance company in which thousands of documents containing personal information were leaked to the public.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 11:40
People vote in Jerusalem on election day, March 2, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
People vote in Jerusalem on election day, March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As Israel faces a possible fourth round of elections, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman announced that his office would conduct a comprehensive review of the Central Elections Committee's (CEC) ability to face the threat of a cyberattack on Israel's elections.
The announcement comes after a recent cyberattack on the Shirbit insurance company in which thousands of documents containing personal information were leaked to the public. Black Shadow, the hacker group behind the attack, threatened to sell the data to foreign intelligence services and private bodies.
Shirbit reportedly has many government employees among its clients.
"From the moment I took office as State Comptroller, I defined auditing in the areas of cyber and digital as part of the core areas of the State Comptroller's Office, looking to the future at the national challenges facing the State of Israel," said Englman at a meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee.
Englman told the committee that his office has been working "for some time" on a review of the CEC's computer systems, its computer activity in the past three rounds of elections and it's ability to handle an external cyberattack. "This is out of a desire to allow the democratic procedure to take place properly and without the intervention of various factors," he said.
Most of the review has been completed, but there are a number of issues that are being reviewed more deeply, according to the comptroller.
"The purpose of the review is to draw lessons for future election campaigns, including the one that may take place in the coming months, thus improving the work of the CEC and assisting its activities, which are at the core of the democratic process in Israel and of paramount importance to each and every one of us," Englman said.


