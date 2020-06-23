Static and Ben El team up with Nasreen Qadri in new Pride anthem

The song is an upbeat anthem that celebrates and spotlights the diversity of Tel Aviv-Jaffa and its LGBTQ+ community. Static, Ben El and Qadri sing and dance in both dark and brightly lit spots, surrounded by members of every part of the Pride community, who come together to embody the song’s message of love and tolerance.

The song, which mixes mainly English and Hebrew with a little bit of Arabic, asks listeners to, “Say you love me like we do in Tel Aviv.” The word “Habib Albi” is Arabic slang that roughly translates to “beloved of my heart.” It has a Middle-Eastern musical vibe and some of the city’s best-known club kids, actors and models, including trans model/actress Stav Strashko, sing along.

The three performers have diverse backgrounds that illuminate the diversity message. Static was adopted abroad and raised Jewish in Israel; Ben El is the son of Mizrahi singer, Shimi Tavori; and Qadri is an Israeli Arab who was raised Muslim and converted to Judaism.

The song is performed in various locations around the city which are currently being built or have just been renovated, such as a tunnel on the light rail system, Bloomfield Stadium and the Yehudit Bridge, that reflect a new spirit and are not the cliché images of Tel Aviv.

The song was written by Static and Yarden “Jordi” Peleg, the duo’s manager, and was made by Roman Batchevsky, under the artistic direction of S. Shirazi, with the support of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

Pride celebrations are normally huge and festive but have had to be curtailed this year due to the pandemic regulations.