Steven Spielberg to gift $2 m. toward racial, economic justice

Genesis Prize Laureate Steven Spielberg announced Thursday that he and the Genesis Prize Foundation will gift $2 million in grants to 10 non-profit organizations working on the front-lines of racial and economic justice in the United States.Spielberg was named a Genesis Prize honoree in February. The grants will be funded by his $1 million prize award, as well as a matching $1 million contribution made by Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. “America is facing a crisis and our responsibility is to act now – so that America can be ‘America again, The Land that has never been yet, And yet must be,’” said Spielberg, quoting the poet Langston Hughes. “Judaism and Jewish history begin with two narratives: Genesis and Exodus, stories about creation and liberation from oppression, about the discovery of the moral voice and of human dignity. “From these accounts come the ethical precepts commanding us to work for a more just and equitable world,” he said. The following organizations will receive the grants: Avodah; Black Voters Matter; Collaborative for Jewish Organizing; Dayenu – A Jewish Call to Climate Action; Jews of Color Initiative; Justice for Migrant Women; National Domestic Workers Alliance; Native American Rights Fund; One Fair Wage and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. “We admire these organizations for their honesty and moral imagination and urge all those who share this vision to join us, so that the work of these non-profits may continue and grow,” Spielberg said. Following the announcement that Spielberg won the prize, he received a letter of congratulations from US President Joe Biden.
"I am inspired by the ways in which your Judaism has compelled you to confront the ugly forces of hate and intolerance with the healing power of truth and love," the president wrote. "This is a timeless struggle and is a worthy cause to which I proudly join you in pledging my devotion."Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, praised Spielberg for his decision to focus his prize on the pursuit of racial and economic justice."Our democratic foundations are being challenged, and the COVID crisis has further increased social and economic disparities," Polovets said, adding that Spielberg's decision "reflects the urgent need for us to act."Spielberg is the ninth winner of the Genesis Prize. Previous recipients include Michael Bloomberg (2014), Itzhak Perlman (2016) and Anish Kapoor (2017). The Genesis Prize Foundation honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg with its first ever Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.