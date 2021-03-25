The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Steven Spielberg to gift $2 m. toward racial, economic justice

Grants will be funded by his $1 million Genesis Prize award, as well as a matching $1 million contribution made by Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2021 17:30
Steven Spielberg Head Shot (photo credit: Courtesy)
Steven Spielberg Head Shot
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Genesis Prize Laureate Steven Spielberg announced Thursday that he and the Genesis Prize Foundation will gift $2 million in grants to 10 non-profit organizations working on the front-lines of racial and economic justice in the United States.
Spielberg was named a Genesis Prize honoree in February. The grants will be funded by his $1 million prize award, as well as a matching $1 million contribution made by Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.  
“America is facing a crisis and our responsibility is to act now – so that America can be ‘America again, The Land that has never been yet, And yet must be,’” said Spielberg, quoting the poet Langston Hughes. “Judaism and Jewish history begin with two narratives: Genesis and Exodus, stories about creation and liberation from oppression, about the discovery of the moral voice and of human dignity.
“From these accounts come the ethical precepts commanding us to work for a more just and equitable world,” he said.
The following organizations will receive the grants: Avodah; Black Voters Matter; Collaborative for Jewish Organizing; Dayenu – A Jewish Call to Climate Action; Jews of Color Initiative; Justice for Migrant Women; National Domestic Workers Alliance; Native American Rights Fund; One Fair Wage and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.
“We admire these organizations for their honesty and moral imagination and urge all those who share this vision to join us, so that the work of these non-profits may continue and grow,” Spielberg said.
Following the announcement that Spielberg won the prize, he received a letter of congratulations from US President Joe Biden.
“I am inspired by the ways in which your Judaism has compelled you to confront the ugly forces of hate and intolerance with the healing power of truth and love,” the president wrote. “This is a timeless struggle and is a worthy cause to which I proudly join you in pledging my devotion.”
Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, praised Spielberg for his decision to focus his prize on the pursuit of racial and economic justice.
“Our democratic foundations are being challenged, and the COVID crisis has further increased social and economic disparities,” Polovets said, adding that Spielberg’s decision “reflects the urgent need for us to act.”
Spielberg is the ninth winner of the Genesis Prize. Previous recipients include Michael Bloomberg (2014), Itzhak Perlman (2016) and Anish Kapoor (2017). The Genesis Prize Foundation honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg with its first ever Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.


Tags jewish actors Steven Spielberg Genesis Prize Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by