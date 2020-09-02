The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Strategic affairs minister, Tour de France co-owner discuss Israel's image

Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen spoke with Tour de France team co-owner Sylvan Adams regarding Israel's public image in light of the cycling event.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 10:27
11th stage of Tour de France 2011 521 (photo credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
11th stage of Tour de France 2011 521
(photo credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen spoke with Israeli Tour de France team co-owner Sylvan Adams regarding Israel's public image in light of the cycling event, which began earlier this week, according to a press release from the ministry on Tuesday.
Adams, a Canadian-Israeli real billionaire originally from the city of Montreal in the province of Quebec, made Aliyah (immigrated to Israel) in 2015 and settled in 2015. A cycling enthusiast, Adams was in part responsible for bringing the 2018 Giro d'Italia to Israel.
The current Israeli team participating in France, called the Israel Start-Up Nation Team, consists of top international cyclists led by Dan Martin, and the first Israeli cyclist to compete in the tour, Guy Niv.
During the discussion, Farkash and Adams spoke about the team's progress and the latter's devotion to promoting a positive image of Israel abroad in different forums.
“Do not stop dreaming,” Farksah told Adams.  “Your visions become reality. What you do is a great inspiration and I want to see more of your initiatives,” Farkash added.
In regard to the threats to Israel's image abroad, Farkash requested from Adams' to continue his work of supporting Israeli athletes and sports to combat anti-Israel activities.
“Slander and boycotts will not stop us”, Farkash noted, while also highlighting the team's historic participation in the cycling competetion as a victory over the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
“I know it's not something that will stop you. In a world full of attempts to delegitimize the State of Israel, it is important to have someone like you as an ambassador for Israel,” Farkash added.
Adams also spoke of his intention of bringing more of Israel to the world stage, saying “I want to put Israel on the world stage to show the true face of Israel and our heart. Israel is a modern Western democracy, and home to the people that gave the world the Bible and the values of the Bible.”
“The flag of Israel is proudly emblazoned on the team’s uniform and their bikes. People stop us to take pictures. We have more friends than enemies. Our enemies stand in the darkness, and we are in sunlight. We talk to the majority when we show the true face of Israel, and it is an inspiration to millions all over the world,” Adams added.


