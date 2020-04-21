The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Students launch platform connecting consumers to struggling farmers

More than a dozen farms across Israel have joined the initiative to date, selling fresh goods at modest prices and free delivery for orders exceeding a certain amount.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 21, 2020 17:57
A vendor arranges tomatoes on his stand at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem February 9, 2011 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A vendor arranges tomatoes on his stand at the Mahne Yehuda market in Jerusalem February 9, 2011
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
After learning about the struggles of local farmers during the coronavirus outbreak, and shocked by the sight of fresh produce going to waste as exports decrease, three computer science and mathematics students from Ariel University decided to take matters into their own hands.
During a coronavirus-related hackathon organized by the university, Sapir Gopshtein, Lidar Tal and Gal Hadida developed Basket, a free smartphone platform connecting consumers directly to farm owners and their surplus produce.
Two of Basket's co-founders: Sapir Gopshtein and Lidar Tal (Credit: Basket)Two of Basket's co-founders: Sapir Gopshtein and Lidar Tal (Credit: Basket)
More than a dozen farms across Israel have joined the initiative to date, selling fresh goods at modest prices and with free delivery for orders exceeding a certain amount.
"Most of the farmers we approached were delighted to receive assistance during this period, which is not easy for anyone and is especially difficult for the agricultural sector," said Gopshtein.
The students took advantage of the recent Passover break from studies to develop the platform, and intend to continue connecting consumers and farmers long after the crisis subsides.
"We are working to facilitate group orders so farmers can increase their sales, and can supply larger deliveries to consumers in more distant locations," Tal said.
Seeking to also fill current labor shortages on farms and assist workers laid off in recent weeks, the platform includes a page to connect jobseekers to potential agricultural employers.



Tags technology Farming Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by