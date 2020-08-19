The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Suddenly Sudan … or not: What happened to the Sudan-Israel peace treaty?

Don’t read too much in Badawi’s removal. The spokesman’s words many have been premature and uttered without due authorization, but sooner or later Sudan is likely to follow the UAE’s lead.

By HERB KEINON  
AUGUST 19, 2020 17:16
Sudanese civilians wave their national flags during the signing of the Sudan's power sharing deal, Khartoum (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Sudanese civilians wave their national flags during the signing of the Sudan's power sharing deal, Khartoum
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
It doesn’t exactly seem to be the stuff of which peace is made.
A day after the spokesman at Sudan’s foreign ministry, Haidar Badawi, said that his country was looking forward to a peace agreement with Israel, he was unceremoniously removed from office. Badawi praised the United Arab Emirates for its move in establishing normal relations with Israel, and said that both Israel and Sudan would benefit from such a deal.
Sudan’s Foreign Minister designate, Omar Kamaruddin Ismail, said he was “astonished” by the spokesman’s statement, and that he had spoken out of turn.  Badawi explained that he was basing his comments on the lack of a denial by top Sudanese officials to a statement made by Israel Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen that, following the normalization accord between Israel and the UAE last week,  Israel and Sudan would likely sign a similar deal in the coming year.
But don’t read too much into Badawi’s removal. The spokesman’s words may have been premature and uttered without due authorization – there are political turf wars in Sudan as well –  but sooner or later Sudan is likely to follow the UAE’s lead and sign a peace agreement with Israel.
And this is no small Middle East shift, considering that in the early part of the previous decade, Israel – according to foreign sources – periodically attacked weapons convoys or caches in Sudan that originated in Iran and were headed, through Egypt and tunnels in Sinai, to Gaza. After one such attack in 2013, Sudan’s now-deposed dictator Omar al-Bashir vowed that his country would never normalize relations with the “Zionist enemy.”
Yet now, even with the overly-talkative Sudanese foreign ministry spokesman sacked, the two countries are on the cusp of doing just that.
Why? There are a number of reasons, but right now the most important one is the UAE wants it. And the UAE wields a great deal of influence inside Sudan as a result of massive financial aid it and Saudi Arabia gave Bashir over the last decade in an effort to pry him out of the Iranian orbit.
But the two countries soured on Bashir when he did not do enough to rid his government of the Islamists, and the UAE’s decision to stop sending money to Sudan in 2018 as payment for Sudanese troops sent to fight on the Saudi and UAE side against the Iranian-backed forces in Yemen was one of the causes of the demonstrations in Sudan in 2019 that ultimately led to Bashir’s downfall. When the UAE pulled the financial plug on Sudan, Bashir’s rule collapsed.
But the UAE renewed its aid to Sudan immediately after Bashir was deposed – an immediate $3 billion injection in April 2019 –  and that gave the UAE enormous leverage over the generals who are now running the country.
And Abu Dhabi is keen on Israeli-Sudanese normalization, and has been even before it announced last week’s agreement with Jerusalem. The UAE was behind the meeting in Uganda in February between Netanyahu and chief of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, during which they agreed to begin normalizing ties. That meeting was instrumental in paving the way for a phone call between al-Burhan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, something very significant to the Sudanese.
What the UAE says has clout in Khartoum and the UAE is interested in getting other countries to normalize with Israel, so that it is not viewed as isolated in the Arab world.
This is not the first time there has been talk of an imminent breakthrough with Sudan. Following Chad President Idriss Deby’s landmark visit to Israel in November 2018, there were reports that Sudan would be the next African Muslim country to renew ties with Israel – reports that grew stronger following Netanyahu’s visit to Chad the following January.
But then the unrest inside Sudan picked up momentum, leading to the coup that brought down Bashir.
So why do reports of an imminent normalization between Israel and Sudan seem more credible now than the same types of reports following the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Chad a year and a half ago? Simply because the UAE – as a result of its thick wallet – has significantly more sway inside Sudan than Chad ever did.


Tags Peace sudan UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by