Sullivan, Ben Shabbat discuss rocket attacks

WASHINGTON - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Tuesday with his Israeli peer Meir Ben Shabbat. It was the second conversation between the two since the weekend. Sullivan “condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv ,” the White House said in a statement.

According to a readout of the call, Sullivan also conveyed President Biden’s “unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.”

“He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm,” the statement read.

The two agreed to continue to stay in close touch, the White House said. Sullivan also spoke with Egyptian officials about the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem. “They discussed steps to restore calm over the coming days.”

Also on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. "The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding rocket attacks on Israel and his condolences for the lives lost as a result," Ned Price, the State Department Spokesperson, said in a statement. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the violence in Jerusalem, in particular on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah," Price said.

"The Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children," Price's statement reads. "The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy."

Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the situation and said that the president has been briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza. “He just received another update before I came out here from the National Security advisor,” she said.

“Since last week, he has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as leaders throughout the Middle East,” Psaki added. “His team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de-escalation, and that is our primary focus.”

She went on to say that “the President's support for Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people is fundamental and will never waiver.”

“We condemn ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem.” She continued. “We also stand against extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities. Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world must be a place of coexistence. It is up to the officials, residents, and leaders to restore the city to a place of calm.”