Superbus to integrate 22 new lines into Jerusalem

Starting Friday, Superbus bus company will be operating buses alongside Egged in the center of Jerusalem in an attempt to upgrade public transport services, the Transportation Ministry announced this week.

Superbus will be adding 22 bus lines. This will include extensive lines through various neighborhoods and more direct lines to industrial areas and centrally active zones.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The upgrade will include doubling the mileage of buses, raising the frequency of popular lines and lengthening working hours. Furthermore, long and tedious lines will be shortened, and developing neighborhoods will be given more attention.

Among the new lines are ones between the municipality and the Jewish Quarter, and direct lines to the bus and train stations, the Givat Shaul and Har Hotzvim industrial zones and the Hebrew University campuses. Service in developing neighborhoods like East Talpiot, Gilo, Homat Shmuel and the southwest of the city will be significantly expanded. Additionally, new night lines will be initiated and their activity will be lengthened to include the middle of the week.

The new lines will be added gradually and will all be integrated by 2023. In the next two years, the frequency of public transport is expected to rise by 40%.

To allow for 22 new lines, some 382 buses will be brought in. This will include 95 electric buses and approximately 50 natural gas ones, which will lower pollution and noise levels. They will include wi-fi and USB ports for charging phones.

The Transportation Ministry will also work to improve bus stops, including adding "next bus" signs, which will supply passengers with accurate information on lines in real-time.

The first stage will begin on Friday, when Superbus will take on four existing lines and add the new (2) line. The new line will be a series of minibuses that will begin in Karta parking lot and go through the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall to various tourist locations in the Old City. It will come at a frequency of every 15 minutes. From Sunday to Thursday, the line will run from 5:30 a.m. to midnight; on Friday it will run from 8:30 a.m. to midnight, and on Saturday night it will run from an hour after Shabbat until 12:45 a.m.

The second stage will be enacted in October and will include the addition of 22 new lines, including night lines.

" It's time to get out of the slump we are in and ease the lives of the residents of Jerusalem and its visitors," said Transportation Minister MK Merav Michaeli.

"The integration of Superbus in Jerusalem is made possible thanks to the many changes that are happening these days in the transportation system," said Mayor Moshe Leon.