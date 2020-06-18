The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sushant Singh Rajput, late Bollywood actor, was a 'true friend of Israel'

"Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of [Sushant Singh Rajput], a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Gilad Cohen said on his official Twitter page.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 18, 2020 08:37
File picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput talking to the press at the International Indian Film Academy Rocks show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 14, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS)
File picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput talking to the press at the International Indian Film Academy Rocks show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 14, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Gilad Cohen, the Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign Ministry, paid homage to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Tuesday on Twitter.
He lauded the Indian actor as being a "true friend of Israel," adding that at this time Israel looks east.
"Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of [Sushant Singh Rajput], a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Cohen said on his official Twitter page.
He then linked his Twitter post to a music video of an upbeat song from the soundtrack of the 2019 Bollywood action thriller Drive, titled "Makhna," which Rajput was featured in alongside his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk, Sapna Pabbi, soaking up the Tel Aviv sunshine and scenery where the video was shot - the video has over 122 million views on YouTube.
Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.
He was 34 years old.
"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us," a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.
Rajput was found dead at his residence on Sunday morning and an investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Mumbai police said, declining to give further details.
Local media reported that the actor had been found hanging from the ceiling of his home.
Rajput's death sent shockwaves through Bollywood and Indian sport, with tributes and condolences pouring in on social media.
"This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant," actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter.
Rajput started his acting career with television soap operas and made his Bollywood debut in 2013. He had acted in 10 films and his eleventh, an official remake of the Hollywood hit "The Fault in Our Stars," is scheduled for release later this year.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock over the actor's death.
"A bright young actor gone too soon ... His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many, and he leaves behind several memorable performances," Modi said on Twitter.

Reuters contributed to this report.


