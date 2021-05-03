Suspect impersonates technician, convinces minor to let him in - watch

The suspect impersonated a technician from the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) and a TV cable technician several times during the month of April and convinced homeowners to let him in under false pretenses.

In several occasions, the indictment notes, the suspect would wait outside of residential buildings and convince minors to let him in to their homes in order to fix something.

The suspect would usually be welcomed in by the unsuspecting residents, using the opportunity to steal jewelry and private belongings valued at tens of thousands of shekels.

On April 23, police officers from Kfar Saba were called to the scene of a private home in Ra'anana , apparently after the suspect raised the suspicion of his targeted victims, and arrested the him.

Following his interrogation, police requested that the suspect remain incarcerated until the end of proceedings.