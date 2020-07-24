Suspected car thief leaps off bridge to avoid police

A team of car thieves was comprehended by Israel Border Police on Friday morning following a car chase that ended with one suspect leaping off a bridge in an attempt to escape, according to Israeli media reports. Two individuals suspected of being part of a team that carried out vehicle theft operations across Israel, were arrested by detectives from the Israel Border Police overnight. A third suspect allegedly managed to steal a vehicle and escape police detectives in what developed into a car chase during which the suspect rammed into police and civilian vehicles and damaged public property. According to police, at a certain point, the suspect turned into a road that leads to Rosh Haayin and is not currently in use, stopped the vehicle and leaped off a bridge in an attempt to escape. Police forces called an ambulance and the suspect was evacuated in serious condition to the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva."We have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old resident of Kafr Kassem," the police said. The three suspects are currently awaiting trial.