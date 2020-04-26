Sylvan Adams announces recipients of 2020 Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize

Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams announced the seven recipients for the 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize.The award goes out annually to Olim from English-speaking countries - stemming from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States - who have made outstanding contributions to the State of Israel, recognizing these Anglo honorees for their meaningful participation in the promotion of modern-day Zionism after making their Aliyah journey to the Jewish State. This years honorees include former Maccabi Tel Aviv and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball coach David Blatt, Director of Tahel – Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children in the field of Community & Non-Profit Debbie Gross, President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in the field of Global Impact Dore Gold, former chief psychologist for the Ministry of Education Reuven (Bob) Asch, President Emeritus of Hillel Avraham Infeld and social entrepreneur Zo Flamenbaum.“As we are all grappling with so much national and global turmoil, it feels especially meaningful to pause and recognize these incredible Olim surrounding Israel’s 72nd birthday,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “The individuals receiving this year’s Bonei Zion Prize are shining examples of the impact one can have on an entire field of study and practice, and they give us great hope for the State of Israel. Celebrating these honorees is a reminder that the Zionist dream is thriving.”Hundreds were nominated to receive this year's prize. Seven of them were selected, representing the same number of categories. The categories honor contributions related to science and medicine, community and non-profit work, education, global impact, culture, art and sports as well as young leadership. The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Infeld for his exemplary life-long contributions to Jewish education, assisting countless individuals in understanding their personal Jewish identity through organizations such as Melitz and Hillel, among others.The Young Leadership Prize was awarded to social entrepreneur Flamenbaum. Flamenbaum founded the School of Shine in 2014, which helps Israeli women determine holistic approaches to shifting the paradigm of female leadership and empowerment. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“As an Anglo Oleh myself, it is an honor to sponsor the annual Nefesh b’Nefesh Bonei Zion prizes, paying tribute to Olim from the English speaking world for their meritorious contributions to our country," Adams told The Jerusalem Post. "It is my way of saying thank you to these outstanding men and women, on behalf of a grateful nation.”As a cycling enthusiast and a firm believer in the power of building bridges through sport, Adams has been spearheading "people-to-people sport diplomacy" for the State of Israel since he made aliyah a few years back, and he tries to achieve this aspect of soft-diplomacy in any endeavor he embarks on. Adams has participated in and heavily funded projects such as the Giro d’Italia global cycling competition held in Israel, the SpaceX Beresheet moon launch, Madonna’s performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the exhibition soccer match between rival South American sides Uruguay and Argentina at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium and Team Israel’s stunning, come-from-left-field entry to the 2020 Olympics in baseball since making .Additionally, Adams leads health initiatives such as Save a Child’s Heart, which is funded by the Sylvan Adams Foundation – bringing children to Israel from all across the world for life-saving heart surgeries and has treated more than 5,000 children from 62 countries – including the Palestinian territories and African nations.Adams’ dream scenario with all the projects he takes part in is to normalize Israel to the world and fortify hopefully longstanding relationships with other countries – even in countries that the possibility is far out-of-reach due to formal diplomatic ties – that can one day turn into partnerships with the most unlikely entities.