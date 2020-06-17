Tadmor Entertainment partners with MGM to develop Israeli entertainment

The Israeli company Tadmor Entertainment and the US entertainment studio MGM announced Tuesday that they had signed a partnership deal to develop Israeli television, movies and new media content. It will be a two-year, first-look deal. The content will be produced in Israel but will be geared toward the international market.This move comes as Israeli entertainment, in particular television, has been getting more international publicity and gaining in popularity. Tadmor Entertainment was founded by Gideon Tadmor, a businessman engaged in oil and gas exploration and development, and has produced such films as Joseph Cedar’s Norman and Udi Aloni’s Junction 48. Tadmor Entertainment is headed by CEO Emilio Schenker.Mark Burnett, the chairman of MGM Studios, Television, said in a statement, “The promising partnership with Gideon and Emilio will allow us to take the great range of talent of Israeli creativity to the international stage.” Burnett has produced dozens of high-profile shows, among them The Apprentice with the current US president Donald Trump, Shark Tank, Survivor, and Netflix’s Messiah.Schenker said, “MGM is the best partner we could ask for, and we have already started work on a number of promising projects. We urge Israeli filmmakers to take part in a journey to share Israeli creativity with viewers around the world.”Tadmor said that he thought that the current coronavirus crisis could be an opportunity. “I’m very happy that the iconic entertainment giant MGM shares our belief in the power of Israeli creativity and will work with us to connect Israeli creators and to the film, television and international media industries. In my opinion, it is precisely this global crisis that represents a great opportunity to jump into the Israeli scene and to bring it to the international arena.”Among MGM’s recent television series are the Four Weddings and a Funeral remake, The Vikings, Get Shorty and Fargo.Details of the partnership will be announced in the coming months.