The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Taking the Israeli Cabinet photo becomes a puzzle with distancing rules

It turns out that taking the traditional photograph of the incoming Cabinet while following coronavirus social distancing regulations is very complicated.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 19, 2020 05:52
Special cabinet meeting at independence hall in Tel Aviv in honor of Israel's 70th Independence Day, April 2018 (photo credit: GPO)
Special cabinet meeting at independence hall in Tel Aviv in honor of Israel's 70th Independence Day, April 2018
(photo credit: GPO)
It turns out that taking the traditional photograph of the incoming Cabinet while following coronavirus social distancing regulations is very complicated.
So much so that the director-general of Beit HaNasi, the official residence of the president of Israel, had to consult with the director-general of the Health Ministry.
The traditional photo, to be taken Monday, generally has the new Cabinet sitting and standing around the president and the prime minister in close quarters.
The new government, Israel’s largest ever, includes 36 Cabinet ministers and 16 deputy ministers who were sworn in on Sunday.
“This is an important ceremonial event that comes after the formation of every Israeli government and we hope to hold it in exactly the same way,” Harel Tubi of the president’s residence wrote in a message to the Health Ministry’s outgoing director-general, Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov.
“The event includes 36 ministers, the president and two prime ministers in rotation, all together for the photograph in the hall of Beit HaNasi, with a large number of media.”
Tubi requested the Health Ministry’s guidance regarding the timing and the format of taking the photograph due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags Israel Politics Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Duma lesson By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Who defeated the Nazis? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by