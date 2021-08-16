The Taliban's sudden conquest of Afghanistan after US forces withdrew is a reminder that Israel can only count on itself for its defense, former Israeli ambassador Arthur Lenk tweeted on Sunday.

"The USA is our closest ally. They have been there for Israel time and again over the years. But the horrific events in Afghanistan must be a hard, scary lesson about changing interests and cold, hard calculations," Lenk wrote.

"Dangerously, in 2021, self-reliance is more important than ever."



Lenk, a veteran diplomat who served as Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan, South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho, added that he did not mean to imply that the Jewish state was friendless.

There is a need "to protect partnerships, relationships, alliances and reputation," he wrote, adding that one must "have a plan for a rainy day when all of the above might fail."

Lenk's remarks come as the Taliban made rapid progress in taking over Afghanistan, recently breaching into the capital Kabul and seizing control of the presidential palace.

This rapid conquest came after US forces withdrew from the country, ending an American military presence after two decades of fighting.