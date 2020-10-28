Tax Authority to businesses: Return COVID-19 grants or pay a fine

The Tax Authority has contacted roughly 150 business owners and requested they pay back COVID-19 relief grants they had gotten after the authority concluded they had no right to obtain such sums in the first place, N12 reported on Tuesday.

An examination by the authority suggested that some business owners failed to meet the requirements to obtain the aid while others actually made more money under COVID-19 than during 2019.



To receive aid, businesses had to demonstrate they suffered a loss when measured in comparison with 2019. Businesses with a business volume of below NIS 20 mil, for example, were asked to prove they suffered a 25% decline in business in March and April when compared to the same months last year.

The authority now claims that due to misreporting or mistakes in its own process, it had offered underserved funds – and now would like them back. Hundreds of business owners will be contacted in the upcoming week with this demand, Kan reported.

Business owners were given 90 days to return allegedly undeserved aid; a special section within the authority website was created for them to do so without fines. “Better to pay NIS 200,000 now than a much bigger sum in half a year,” a source in the authority claimed.

Since the grants given were based on reported losses, the sums business owners were asked to return differ, ranging from thousands of shekels to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The report came on the heels of the recent Comptroller Report which slammed the authority for allegedly giving out underserved grants and failing to process applications thoroughly.

"Businesses are bleeding to death," vice president of the Tax Advisors Board Revital Ben Ari said, "this is passing out a death sentence on businesses."

"Have they lost their minds?" asked Head of the Self-Employed Union Roee Cohen. "The country is still under lockdown, tens of thousands of businesses are closed, the self-employed are out of work, business owners see their whole lives collapse without any hope or horizon to look forward to – and the Tax Authority wants to get money back and adds the threat of fines?"