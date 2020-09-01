Teacher killed in Ramle hours before start of school year

Sharifa Abu Muammar, 30, taught the 11th grade class at the Dror High School in Ramle.

"Sharifa has been a social coordinator at the school and a beloved and dear educator for the past 7 years," said the Dror school network in response to the murder. "Just yesterday she arrived at the school, decorated and prepared it all day for the arrival of the students."

"Sharifa was a dedicated teacher to her work, students and staff, full of life, creativity and initiative," added the school . The teacher coordinated social education and social involvement at the school, initiated a mothers' campaign for Mother's Day, joint life encounters with Jewish schools and social involvement of students in the city, among other initiatives.

Sharifa is survived by her husband Muhammad and three young children, Aaraf, four years-old Rian, two and a half years-old, and Lian, six months-old.

Staff and students are receiving professional guidance from psychologists and other sources in the Education Ministry and the Dror network.

