A high school student was arrested on Thursday under suspicion of rape . Shortly after his arrest, one of his victims shared a post on social media saying that she was "not sure whether or not to speak up."

Anat Davidov, host on 103FM, shared a number of quotes from the post of the young woman.

My rapist walks around in the hallways of my school," she wrote. "My rapist speaks with my friends. My rapist lives in our city, he shares the same air as me. And he isn't just mine, he's the rapist of several other girls."

She told in the post that he had entered her life in 2020, a time in which she'd been more of an introvert: shy, lonely and naïve.

"I had never seen porn, and he captivated me with his charms and lies," she wrote. "I felt everything. His hands went through all my limbs. Then it became more aggressive. Until that moment, I was able to maintain a little bit of my innocence. Then I felt pain, it hurt so much. I asked him to stop, but he didn't. My rapist told me he loved me and apologized. But then it happened again."

The alleged rapist's arrest was extended shortly after he was taken in by three days by the Tel Aviv Juvenile Court.

The investigation and all that pertains to it is under gag order.

The boy moved to his current school after he was suspected of raping another student at his previous school and complaints from fellow students were made against him. Ynet reported that students at the school where the boy studied have said that since the incident, rumors have been circulating about many more cases, "and not all of them happened in this school." According to one student, "there were girls who left school crying. It's impossible to know how much damage was done."

"It's not possible that this boy was able to move up through the school system without someone flagging his behavior," H., one of the students' parents at the school, stated. "You're talking about a ticking bomb here. You had a bomb and moved it somewhere else - of course, something like this would happen."