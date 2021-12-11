The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Teen arrested for rape; his victim: My rapist walks the halls of my school

An alleged rapist, a teen from a prestigious Tel Aviv high school, has been arrested. All parts of the investigation are under gag order.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 09:04
An empty classroom in Israel (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An empty classroom in Israel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A high school student was arrested on Thursday under suspicion of rape. Shortly after his arrest, one of his victims shared a post on social media saying that she was "not sure whether or not to speak up."
Anat Davidov, host on 103FM, shared a number of quotes from the post of the young woman.
"My rapist walks around in the hallways of my school," she wrote. "My rapist speaks with my friends. My rapist lives in our city, he shares the same air as me. And he isn't just mine, he's the rapist of several other girls."
She told in the post that he had entered her life in 2020, a time in which she'd been more of an introvert: shy, lonely and naïve.
"I had never seen porn, and he captivated me with his charms and lies," she wrote. "I felt everything. His hands went through all my limbs. Then it became more aggressive. Until that moment, I was able to maintain a little bit of my innocence. Then I felt pain, it hurt so much. I asked him to stop, but he didn't. My rapist told me he loved me and apologized. But then it happened again."
WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The alleged rapist's arrest was extended shortly after he was taken in by three days by the Tel Aviv Juvenile Court. 
The investigation and all that pertains to it is under gag order.
The boy moved to his current school after he was suspected of raping another student at his previous school and complaints from fellow students were made against him. Ynet reported that students at the school where the boy studied have said that since the incident, rumors have been circulating about many more cases, "and not all of them happened in this school." According to one student, "there were girls who left school crying. It's impossible to know how much damage was done."
"It's not possible that this boy was able to move up through the school system without someone flagging his behavior," H., one of the students' parents at the school, stated. "You're talking about a ticking bomb here. You had a bomb and moved it somewhere else - of course, something like this would happen."


Tags Tel Aviv rape school sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by