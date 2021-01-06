Tel Aviv fog leaves city looking ghostly - in pictures

In recent days, a heavy fog has sunk over central Israel, most apparent in Tel Aviv. The city now glistens with the ghostly shadow of the low clouds as temperatures are expected to climb slightly.
The chilly winter weather took a temporary break in the past few days for a spring-like coolness with no expected precipitation.
But with the special weather comes the heavy fog, which forced Ben-Gurion Airport to temporarily close its gates as the fog made flying in the region dangerous.In one particular instance, a kayaker got lost out off the Tel Aviv shore due to the fog, according to footage released by Israel Police.
All photographs by Avshalom Sassoni.
