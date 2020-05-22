The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv makes final preparations to open up more bars, restaurants, cafes

As of Thursday, at press time, there were 2,680 active cases of coronavirus, including 36 people on ventilators. Some 279 people have died.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 22, 2020 03:42
A nighttime view of Tel Aviv from the municipality building (photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)
A nighttime view of Tel Aviv from the municipality building
(photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)
The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is preparing to open up additional bars, restaurants and cafes next week as Israel continues to relax shelter-in-place regulations on the wider public, in the hopes to reinvigorate the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The municipality has been working with many of these businesses to fully utilize public spaces in order to better adhere to the social distancing rules. So far, they have approved the opening of 115 establishments - six of those businesses will take advantage of the municipality's olive branch which will allow them the use of fenced off public parking spaces to more safely seat their guests in.
The municipality approval is only the first step in reopening, however, these bars, restaurants and cafes will also need to obtain Health Ministry confirmation stating that they are safe to open before moving forward in the process.
“We will continue to fight for the 70,000  restaurants, bars, cafes, and clubs workers in Tel Aviv. These businesses are the beating heart of the urban economy and I have instructed the municipal executives to turn every stone to find ways to put them again on their feet,” Tel Aviv- Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said in a press statement.
In early May, in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai presented a detailed plan developed by the Israel Restaurants Association to reopen the sector. He also called on the government to assist many young workers whose continued eligibility for unemployment benefits is set to expire in the coming days and weeks.
At the heart of the plan is a long list of health and hygiene-related standards, including: deep cleaning of all front and back of house facilities; at least two meters between all tables; cleaning all tables and chairs between customer departures and arrivals; hand sanitizer at the entrance and on every table; disposable menus; measuring employee temperature before every shift; and protective equipment for every worker.
On Wednesday, the government approved the opening of bars, restaurants, cafes, beaches, in addition to relaxed restrictions on public transportation. On Thursday, newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein approved gatherings of up to 50 people in indoor settings.
As of Thursday, at press time, there were 2,680 active cases of coronavirus, including 36 people on ventilators. Some 279 people have died.
Eytan Halon and Mayaan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Tel Aviv Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by