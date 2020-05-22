The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is preparing to open up additional bars, restaurants and cafes next week as Israel continues to relax shelter-in-place regulations on the wider public, in the hopes to reinvigorate the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.The municipality has been working with many of these businesses to fully utilize public spaces in order to better adhere to the social distancing rules. So far, they have approved the opening of 115 establishments - six of those businesses will take advantage of the municipality's olive branch which will allow them the use of fenced off public parking spaces to more safely seat their guests in. The municipality approval is only the first step in reopening, however, these bars, restaurants and cafes will also need to obtain Health Ministry confirmation stating that they are safe to open before moving forward in the process.“We will continue to fight for the 70,000 restaurants, bars, cafes, and clubs workers in Tel Aviv. These businesses are the beating heart of the urban economy and I have instructed the municipal executives to turn every stone to find ways to put them again on their feet,” Tel Aviv- Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said in a press statement.In early May, in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai presented a detailed plan developed by the Israel Restaurants Association to reopen the sector. He also called on the government to assist many young workers whose continued eligibility for unemployment benefits is set to expire in the coming days and weeks.At the heart of the plan is a long list of health and hygiene-related standards, including: deep cleaning of all front and back of house facilities; at least two meters between all tables; cleaning all tables and chairs between customer departures and arrivals; hand sanitizer at the entrance and on every table; disposable menus; measuring employee temperature before every shift; and protective equipment for every worker.On Wednesday, the government approved the opening of bars, restaurants, cafes, beaches, in addition to relaxed restrictions on public transportation. On Thursday, newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein approved gatherings of up to 50 people in indoor settings.As of Thursday, at press time, there were 2,680 active cases of coronavirus, including 36 people on ventilators. Some 279 people have died.Eytan Halon and Mayaan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.