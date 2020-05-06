The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv mayor urges government to open restaurants, bars next week

Elements of the plan include: spaces between indoor tables will be double the legal requirement; customers must have their temperature checked upon entry and wash their hands.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 6, 2020 13:49
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai drinking at a bar in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai drinking at a bar in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on the government on Wednesday to bring forward the reopening of restaurants and bars to next weekend, warning that waiting until at least the end of May will result in many shutting down.
Speaking to reporters at Tel Aviv's Peacock Bar, set up to showcase the possibility of effective social distancing within bars and restaurants, Huldai warned that failing to reopen the sector will result in the unemployment of hundreds of thousands of workers.
"The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality regards businesses - with an emphasis on the restaurant industry - as important partners in establishing the economic and social routine in the city, and in Israel in general," Huldai said.
"We are doing everything possible to help, including exemptions from fees and other tools, but they are insufficient. Saving the industry of hundreds of thousands of workers is in the hands of the government - please, contribute to its rescue."
In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers, Huldai presented a detailed plan developed by the Israel Restaurants Association to reopen the sector. He also called on the government to assist many young workers whose continued eligibility for unemployment benefits is set to expire in the coming days and weeks.
Elements of the plan include: spaces between indoor tables will be double the legal requirement; customers must have their temperature checked upon entry and wash their hands; all employees (in the kitchen and on the floor) will wear masks and gloves, and have their temperature checked; all menus will be disposable for one-time use; employees' personal clothing and equipment will be stored in a closed cupboard.


Tags Tel Aviv Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by