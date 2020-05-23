Tel Aviv 'protest' concert goes global

An outdoor 'protest' concert Thursday night in Tel Aviv attended by some 3,000 people made international headlines.

The show, featuring A-list artists like Aviv Gefen, Shalom Hanoch and Rita, took place at Charles Clore Park under the banner of “Behind the Scenes: an Assembly of Solidarity.” The police-sanctioned event wasn’t billed as an official concert, but as a protest about lack of government aid for performing artists and music industry support staff during the shutdown.

A story about the Israeli 'brazen act of defiance' appeared in the US music trade website Billboard and has since been featured in dozens of popular music sites like Consequence of Sound and Stereogum.

The report noted that most attendees did not wear face masks or abide by 2 meter social distancing regulations.

The event was organized by entrepreneurs Inbar and Marius Nacht, who last week launched a fund to financially support some 170,000 unemployed industry workers.