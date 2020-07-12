Tel Aviv protests turn violent amid clashes with police

Dozens of protesters blocked HaHasomnaim and Hamisgar-Yitzhak Sadeh roads and the exit to the Ayalon Highway. The intersection in front of the Azrieli towers was blocked by protesters leaving the protest in Rabin Square. The chief of the police station for central Tel Aviv addressed protesters blocking the Azrieli Junction saying "You are in an illegal gathering. You have five minutes to leave the intersection. If you do not leave the intersection, we will be forced to use reasonable force against you," according to Channel 12.

Israel Police announced that they were working to disperse the crowds who were conducting an "illegal protest and disturbing the public order."

Those "inciting and resisting the dispersal with force" were arrested by police. Pictures and videos from Tel Aviv showed protesters and police violently clashing with protesters attacking police and police holding down protesters that were being arrested. Some officers arrived on horseback as part of efforts to disperse the protesters.

Videos circulated on Saturday night showed protesters throwing stones through the glass door of a Discount bank on Ibn Gabirol Street in Tel Aviv.

Protesters gathered in the streets chanted "Bibi [a nickname for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] go home!" in footage published by Channel 12.

Some 80,000 protesters gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Saturday to voice their anger at the failed policies of Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz, who promised to help the nation’s economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.

As economic protests in Tel Aviv came to an end on Saturday night, protesters began to block roads and clash with police throughout the city.