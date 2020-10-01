The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tel Aviv ranked among top-5 most artistic cities in the world to visit

"This historic Israeli city is filled with creativity, boasting more than five art galleries per square mile and UNESCO recognized architecture."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 11:56
The streets of Tel Aviv are seen empty as Israel's second lockdown goes into effect on Shabbat, September 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The streets of Tel Aviv are seen empty as Israel's second lockdown goes into effect on Shabbat, September 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Tel Aviv has been named the 5th most creative city in the world – trailing just behind Paris, Barcelona, Dublin and London – according to research conducted by Infiki, a print photography company specializing in turning personal photos into wall art.
"In a planet filled with so much beauty and diversity, it’s not hard to find creativity and inspiration in some of the world’s most notable cities. In fact, some cities have made a name for themselves in the world of art, music, architecture and other creative ventures," Infiki wrote in their report, asking rhetorically: "So if you’re looking for a touch of creative inspiration, which cities should you add to your travel wish list?"
Through the data, Infiki put together its list of cities that art lovers need to add to their bucket list, accounting for a number of different art scenes including galleries, music and comedy clubs, theaters, street art, Instagrams, building architecture, statues, etc.
Tel Aviv itself was ranked number five for its diverse art scene and its famed architecture, and while it has the most art galleries per square mile, the White City earned mostly average scores for the rest of the categories - becoming a more well-rounded and spread out scene, as opposed to Miami or Los Angeles which mainly dabble in music and performance arts.

Trailing behind Tel Aviv were New York, Milan, LA, Miami and the Portuguese city of Porto.
The city with the most monuments, theaters and music clubs per square mile was Paris, which ranked number one on the list. Paris also receives the most searches on Instagram for people wanting to find street art or those who have posted street art photos.
Dublin hosts the most comedy clubs per square miles and Barcelona has the most famed architecture per square mile. Los Angeles dominates the most hometown music artists category, with New York close behind.
"There is no doubt that people are missing the thrill of travel and exploring all the cultural hotspots the world has to offer. While not all cities are able to welcome back visitors yet, it’s great to see where in the world is going to be top of the list for culture-lovers, when planning their next trip," said Infiki founder Paul Mosely.
"From music clubs and theatres, to architectural buildings and art galleries, these cities offer a huge wealth of attractions to explore, allowing visitors to learn more about the country’s history, and fully immerse themselves in the culture of the city they’re visiting," he concluded.
The top-20 cities – including an island – are as follows:
1.  Paris
2.  Barcelona
3.  Dublin
4.  London
5.  Tel Aviv
6.  New York
7.  Milan
8.  Los Angeles
9.  Miami
10. Porto
11. Amsterdam
12. San Francisco
13. Chicago
14. Lisbon
15. Buenos Aires
16. Penang Island
17. Berlin
18. Orlando
19. Brussels
20. Vancouver
The full list can be found here.


Tags Tel Aviv architecture art
