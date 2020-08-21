The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv 'sail-in' floating theater in Yarkon Park attracts hundreds

Yuval was one of 200 socially distanced movie goers who lounged in paddle boats on the lake in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 12:52
Tel Aviv "sail-in" movie theatre in Yarkon park. (photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
Tel Aviv "sail-in" movie theatre in Yarkon park.
(photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
Five-year-old Yuval, wearing a bright orange life jacket, was taking her best friend Rona and her mother Tal Dayan out on the town. She spared no expense, even renting a private boat for a special movie screening of Paddington 2.
Yuval was one of 200 socially distanced movie goers who lounged in paddle boats on the lake in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. The “sail-in” movie theater, which opened Thursday night, will have eight screenings, half for children and half for adults. Each boat can hold four people, with two sitting in the front (and doing the paddling to get to the site of the movie screening) and two in plastic chairs that have been glued to the back of the boat.
Movie goers climb into the boats, with everyone under 12 wearing a life jacket. Face masks are mandatory while getting in and out of the boat. They then paddle to the center of the lake, where five lanes have been set up. Staff members, themselves in boats, tie the boat to a rope in the water to prevent collisions. A large screen is set up in the front, and guests can hear the movie through an old-fashioned radio transmitter in the center of the boat.
With movie theaters still closed because of Covid, the city has opened first a drive-in, and now a sail-in movie theater. Tickets cost 80 shekels per boat, and are only available to DigiTel resident card holders. There are two screenings every night from August 22 – 28 except Friday night. Movies include Arctic Dogs and a French movie, The Best is Yet to Come.
“Please stay in the boat during the movie,” a recorded voice says at the beginning. “In consideration of fellow movie goers, please stay quiet during the screening. It is forbidden to stand in the boat or sit on the sides. At the end of the movie, please wait for staff to untie you before making your way to the exit.”
Tel Aviv-Yaffo mayor Ron Huldai said the sail-in theater is just one of the ways the city is trying to provide fun for the residents of his city despite the ongoing pandemic.
"For the past five months, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality has been organizing hundreds of small cultural events that support local artists and also enable citizens to enjoy culture even though the main institutions are shut down,” Huldai, who attended the screening with his wife and granddaughter. “Today's event is one of those hundreds of cultural events. The most important thing is to open the main theaters and culture halls. The main cultural institutions in this country have been shut down for five months. The audience is craving true cultural experiences and we expect the government to solve this issue quickly."
The setting is beautiful with the boating lake in Park Hayarkon surrounded by palm trees and lit-up buildings. A large white giant helium balloon (similar to a hot air balloon) is lit up next to the lake and goes up and down, offering great views of Tel Aviv at the top.
Tel Aviv "sail-in" movie theatre in Yarkon park. Credit: Kfir SivanTel Aviv "sail-in" movie theatre in Yarkon park. Credit: Kfir Sivan

The only downside perhaps is that the seats are far less comfortable than a traditional movie theater. There is also a bathroom issue as Yuval found out, after drinking a whole bottle of water while munching on the popcorn her mother brought.
Tal Dayan held up her lit-up phone to summon a staff member, who whisked Yuval and Tal back to dry land where a port-a-potty was waiting. A few minutes later they were back, and quickly caught up on Paddington’s adventures. The film was dubbed, rather than subtitled, as many of the patrons are just learning to read, and it was a little strange watching Hugh Grant speak perfect Hebrew.
There was a little bit of traditional Israeli “balagan” as the movie ended, as everyone paddled back to the parking area at the same time. The paddle boats became bumper boats for a short time, but that somehow only added to the fun.
“It’s simply amazing,” Tal Dayan, who seemed to enjoy the screening just as much as Yuval. “I’m an adult, and I had a great time.”


Tags Tel Aviv cinema movie Yarkon Park
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by