Tel Aviv 'sail-in' floating theater in Yarkon Park attracts hundreds

Five-year-old Yuval, wearing a bright orange life jacket, was taking her best friend Rona and her mother Tal Dayan out on the town. She spared no expense, even renting a private boat for a special movie screening of Paddington 2.Yuval was one of 200 socially distanced movie goers who lounged in paddle boats on the lake in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv. The “sail-in” movie theater, which opened Thursday night, will have eight screenings, half for children and half for adults. Each boat can hold four people, with two sitting in the front (and doing the paddling to get to the site of the movie screening) and two in plastic chairs that have been glued to the back of the boat. Movie goers climb into the boats, with everyone under 12 wearing a life jacket. Face masks are mandatory while getting in and out of the boat. They then paddle to the center of the lake, where five lanes have been set up. Staff members, themselves in boats, tie the boat to a rope in the water to prevent collisions. A large screen is set up in the front, and guests can hear the movie through an old-fashioned radio transmitter in the center of the boat.With movie theaters still closed because of Covid, the city has opened first a drive-in, and now a sail-in movie theater. Tickets cost 80 shekels per boat, and are only available to DigiTel resident card holders. There are two screenings every night from August 22 – 28 except Friday night. Movies include Arctic Dogs and a French movie, The Best is Yet to Come.“Please stay in the boat during the movie,” a recorded voice says at the beginning. “In consideration of fellow movie goers, please stay quiet during the screening. It is forbidden to stand in the boat or sit on the sides. At the end of the movie, please wait for staff to untie you before making your way to the exit.”Tel Aviv-Yaffo mayor Ron Huldai said the sail-in theater is just one of the ways the city is trying to provide fun for the residents of his city despite the ongoing pandemic."For the past five months, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality has been organizing hundreds of small cultural events that support local artists and also enable citizens to enjoy culture even though the main institutions are shut down,” Huldai, who attended the screening with his wife and granddaughter. “Today's event is one of those hundreds of cultural events. The most important thing is to open the main theaters and culture halls. The main cultural institutions in this country have been shut down for five months. The audience is craving true cultural experiences and we expect the government to solve this issue quickly."The setting is beautiful with the boating lake in Park Hayarkon surrounded by palm trees and lit-up buildings. A large white giant helium balloon (similar to a hot air balloon) is lit up next to the lake and goes up and down, offering great views of Tel Aviv at the top.
The only downside perhaps is that the seats are far less comfortable than a traditional movie theater. There is also a bathroom issue as Yuval found out, after drinking a whole bottle of water while munching on the popcorn her mother brought.Tal Dayan held up her lit-up phone to summon a staff member, who whisked Yuval and Tal back to dry land where a port-a-potty was waiting. A few minutes later they were back, and quickly caught up on Paddington’s adventures. The film was dubbed, rather than subtitled, as many of the patrons are just learning to read, and it was a little strange watching Hugh Grant speak perfect Hebrew.There was a little bit of traditional Israeli “balagan” as the movie ended, as everyone paddled back to the parking area at the same time. The paddle boats became bumper boats for a short time, but that somehow only added to the fun.“It’s simply amazing,” Tal Dayan, who seemed to enjoy the screening just as much as Yuval. “I’m an adult, and I had a great time.”
