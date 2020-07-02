Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches English site

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced on Thursday that its Hebrew system MAYA, an acronym in Hebrew for internet message system, is now available in English. Established in 1999, MAYA allows the public to learn about TASE, get updates on how the various firms are doing and read relevant news. MAYA also has a Twitter account and an app. The English version was created with an eye toward foreign investors and includes a corporate fact sheet for each company including its area of activity, principal shareholders, corporate securities and financial performance. At the moment, TASE reports only 7% of the total investors in it live outside the country. At the moment, MAYA includes 54 companies with a combined market cap (total value of all the shares) of NIS 280 billion.
On the Hebrew site, the TASE explains that while the public often has a romantic image of the stock market being a busy and loud workplace and this is how “business is done," today many people invest and sell online using the internet.
