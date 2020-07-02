The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches English site

The Hebrew info-source Maya now gets an English version.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2020 22:01
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced on Thursday that its Hebrew system MAYA, an acronym in Hebrew for internet message system, is now available in English.
Established in 1999, MAYA allows the public to learn about TASE, get updates on how the various firms are doing and read relevant news. MAYA also has a Twitter account and an app.
The English version was created with an eye toward foreign investors and includes a corporate fact sheet for each company including its area of activity, principal shareholders, corporate securities and financial performance. At the moment, TASE reports only 7% of the total investors in it live outside the country. 
At the moment, MAYA includes 54 companies with a combined market cap (total value of all the shares) of NIS 280 billion.  
 
On the Hebrew site, the TASE explains that while the public often has a romantic image of the stock market being a busy and loud workplace and this is how “business is done," today many people invest and sell online using the internet.
 


Tags Tel Aviv technology Money
