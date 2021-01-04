Tesla cars to be approved for sale in Israel

Tesla cars are about to be approved for use in Israel. The Transportation Ministry is set to approve the entrance of the American electric carmaker within the next day or so, a spokesman said. Tesla was originally slated to launch its commercial operations in Israel in January, and was set to open a pop-up store in the Ramat Aviv mall in Tel Aviv. However, the launch was delayed by regulatory hurdles. Details about the company's operations in Israel will be revealed once the approval is finalized. Reports in the Hebrew press indicated that Tesla's Model 3 could be available for purchase in the coming days, with a sticker price of some NIS 250,000-350,000. Based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla develops high-performance electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies and high-speed charging solutions, headed by serial entrepreneur and multi-billionaire Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla said that it had produced more than half a million cars in 2020, a significant milestone for the company and a 40% increase from 2019. The company's stock has been one of the darlings of the stock market's recovery over the past year, with 740% growth during 2020.
