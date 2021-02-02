Tesla launches sales in Israel, starting at NIS 179,000

Tesla said Tuesday that it officially opened for online sales in Israel. The American electric car maker said customers can now custom order its Model S, Model X and Model 3, with deliveries starting at the end of the first quarter. The price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the vehicle at the starting price, starts at NIS 179,213 including VAT.The company has opened a service center in Petah Tikva, and the Model 3 will be displayed in Tel Aviv's Ramat Aviv mall, where visitors will be able to take a test drive in the version of their choice, the company said.
