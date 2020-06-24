The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Teva Naot opens fourth branch in Japan

Teva Naot markets about 100 different models of Japanese women’s fashion shoes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 20:26
THE COMPANY offers 100 different models of Japanese women’s fashion shoes. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Teva Naot, the largest company in Israel that manufactures and markets comfortable shoes, is expanding its operations in Japan by investing about NIS 1 million to open a new store in Aichi.
“The company currently has two branded Naot stores in Tokyo and a store in Nara city,” Teva Naot CEO Michael Illouz said. “The company’s sales in Japan in the past year were about NIS 20 million.”
Teva Naot markets about 100 different models of Japanese women’s fashion shoes. In recent years, it has had success selling Shahar flip flops, which were tailored specifically to the traditional kimono outfit. The company has sold more than 80,000 Shahar flip flops in Japan.


