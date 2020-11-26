The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The art world may have stalled, but not for this gallery

“Everything is boring, nothing is happening right now, so why not take an amazing initiative and do something?

By JOY BERNARD  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 20:45
Steve Nassima and Suzanne Landau. (photo credit: MEIR COHEN)
Steve Nassima and Suzanne Landau.
(photo credit: MEIR COHEN)
A mere few days before the government ceded to protests and allowed the partial reopening of the country’s largest museums, Belgian-born entrepreneur Steeve Nassima and veteran Israeli curator Suzanne Landau had already celebrated the inauguration of their own new art space. While most galleries and other cultural institutions in Israel remain closed for the foreseeable future because of coronavirus-related restrictions, theirs has quietly opened its lavish gates in a newly renovated building smack dab in the center of Tel Aviv’s Ahad Ha’am Street.
Is their timing a bit strange, and perhaps even giving away a brash lack of solidarity with the rest of the Israeli art scene? Perhaps, but the duo don’t really seem to be fazed by the upheaval that has sent the art market spiraling since the pandemic first broke out this year. They are also not particularly miffed by those turning their noses up at their decision to launch an art foundation dedicated to the presentation of artworks by first-rate and emerging international artists while galleries showcasing Israeli creators are grappling with threats of closure.
Nassima, an avid art collector, art adviser and businessman who made his fortune in the diamond industry, confidently asserts that together with Landau, “We are unbeatable.” His unwavering faith in his new professional partner is understandable. Landau is one of the most prominent figures in the Israeli art industry. From 2012 to 2018 she served as the chief curator and director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Prior to that, she was the head curator of Jerusalem’s Israel Museum.
I meet the two at Nassima’s private residence, which is conveniently located steps away from their novel venture and is scattered with impressive oeuvres that he has collected over the years. Seated across from each other, they complete each other’s sentences with the ease of long-time collaborators. Landau chooses her words carefully, weighing each answer with the political consciousness appropriate for a longtime member of the art sphere who stood at the helm of large establishments, while Nassima is boisterous, quickly responding to my questions with determination.
“This place is not a gallery in the conventional sense of the word. We prefer to call it an art space. It’s important to say that we are not a gallery, because a gallery represents artists, which we are not going to do,” she notes but then pauses and quickly glances up at Nassima, who smiles widely. Landau wavers, then decides to leave her reply open-ended. “Maybe we will,” she adds.

Sales matter
The idea to establish the spot “happened very spontaneously,” Landau recollects. She and Nassima wanted to partner in order to hold a pop-up exhibition, but then “Steeve saw this amazing place in this wonderful location, and we realized that this space could be used for something more,” she explains.
Nassima doubles down on his initial confident statement, stressing that “it didn’t even cross my mind that we’re in the middle of a pandemic” when they signed the contract and began extensive renovations, giving the old building at a bustling metropolitan intersection a serious face lift.
Everything is boring, nothing is happening right now, so why not take an amazing initiative and do something? Was I afraid of failure? Absolutely not,” he goes on. “The quality of the works we will bring here is unprecedented, the professionalism of the team is unprecedented. I am not ignoring the enormous economic crisis, but I think that it’s led to the opposite effect. We have all been confined, people are looking at their homes in a different way, and I think that they now want to have more nice artworks on their walls.’’
They intend to run the place as a foundation boosting the careers of successful artists, and propelling to stardom those who are at the very beginning of their professional path. Landau shares that they are toying with the idea of operating a residency program in the space, whereby artists could create site-specific works and use the grounds as their studio. Each year, visitors can expect up to four exhibitions.
In order to achieve their goals, Nassima, a businessman at heart, underscores that the Nassima Landau has to be “economically justified. We need to have sales to support our activities. It’s already happening, the first show is an enormous success. It’s almost 90% sold already.”
Nassima insists that he isn’t sharing this figure just to boast.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. At the end of the day, we will only survive if we get Israeli collectors to understand that they need to support us. Not because they’re doing us a favor, but because they will realize that there is no reason for them to go to galleries in Hong Kong, New York or Los Angeles. They now have within their reach, for the first time, an opportunity to find quality they thought they’d never see here.”
Nassima Landau’s first exhibition, High Voltage, is dedicated to figurative paintings. It features the works of artists Henni Alftan, Derek Aylward, Jonathan Edelhuber, Marley Freeman, Christopher Hartmann, Jammie Holmes, Danielle Orchard, Woody de Othello, Hilary Pecis, Gideon Rubin, Lise Stoufflet, Nirit Takele, Ann Toebbe and Guy Yanai. Landau highlights the fact that “this is the first time that all of these international artists are being exposed in Israel, but we will also show Israeli artists, it’s very important to us.”
Rubin, Takele and Yanai are all Israeli, and all three are considered to be very well known locally and abroad.
Landau explains that she chose to give a platform to works of figurative painters because she believes there is a dire lack of such creations in Israeli galleries.
“When you do a tour of galleries in Tel Aviv, you won’t see a lot of paintings. Mostly sculptures and installation works,” she laments, whereas “in Chelsea, 70% if not 80% of the galleries are showing figurative paintings right now.”
Landau also wishes to highlight the fact that “this is the first time that all of these international artists are being exposed in Israel, but we will also show Israeli artists, it’s very important to us.”
And what are their plans for the future?
“To go with the flow,” Nassima replies with a laugh. At such uncertain times, his response is not illogical.
Nassima Landau will be open to visitors by appointment starting next week at 55 Ahad Ha’am Street, Tel Aviv. To book a visit, email info@nassimalandau.com.


Tags Tel Aviv gallery art Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by