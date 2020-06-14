Elementary and preschools will remain open until the 13th of July to help make up the nine days of school that were missed in March, when the country shut down to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.In a briefing, newly appointed Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that an agreement was struck between the Israel Teachers' Union, the Finance and Education ministries to support the extra days. Grades 7-10 will end school on July 1, and 11th and 12th graders will complete their matriculation exams during the last week of June.As part of the negotiations, Gallant said that it was decided that every hour of distance learning will be considered equivalent to an hour of frontal learning, both in this situation and in any future scenarios.The agreement was not signed by the Irgun Hamorim, whose head Ron Erez refused to come to the negotiating table. However, Gallant said that, “Our decision is the decision. The government stands behind it.“I believe in the teachers and in their responsibility toward the children and the state,” he continued. “I have been all around the country and met with many teachers and students. They want to learn.”He told reporters that the Education Ministry has the “tools” to ensure that teachers show up for class if a scenario arrives in which they refuse to do so – although he does not expect to need to use them.He welcomed Erez to meet and come on board with the decision.“This is not a normal year and we are not living in a normal situation,” he stressed, noting that “everyone needs to understand that the state comes before any one organization.”