'The fiery jungle outside the Mossad is just as challenging'

Knesset parts from Yossi Cohen

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 26, 2021 15:16
The Intelligence Subcommittee said goodbye today to Mossad chief Yossi Cohen (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
The Intelligence Subcommittee said goodbye today to Mossad chief Yossi Cohen
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and Chairwoman Orna Barbivai on Wednesday officially parted from outgoing Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, who steps down on Tuesday of next week.
Barbivai jokingly warned Cohen, "the fiery jungle waiting for you outside the Mossad is no less challenging," in some ways than the obstacles he has faced as Israel's spy chief.
The committee received a full survey from Cohen regarding the Mossad's activities during his term of January 2016 until now as well as his projections about future challenges and goals. 
Also, the committee thanked Cohen for his 38 years of service in the Mossad.
The outgoing spymaster thanked the committee, noting that this was a major moment of finality because he had spent much of his time briefing the committee over the years.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously named Cohen as one of his potential serious successors within the Likud and the Mossad chief has made it clear that he is interested in politics once his three year cooling off period ends. 


