The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Holy Walls of Separation meet COVID-19 - Analysis

In the last few days and weeks, images of large numbers of ultra-Orthodox men crowding together in prayer services and celebrations have flooded the media.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 21:12
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In its Succot edition, the “Haredi Camp” newspaper of the Belz hassidic community had a fascinating interview with one of the most senior Belz leaders in Israel, Rabbi Pinchas Friedman, in which he explained the approach of the Grand Rabbi of Belz Rabbi Yissachar Rokeach towards the COVID-19 pandemic. 
The rabbi and his Belz hassidim have to all intents and purposes totally ignored social distancing and other regulations, including mask wearing, for the past six months and become notorious for holding mass celebrations and prayer services during the health crisis. 
In his interview, Friedman emphasized that the injunction in Jewish law to extremely careful to preserve life, could be interpreted in two different ways: protecting the physical body or the spiritual soul. 
He then went on to say that after the initial lockdown in Israel when educational institutions were allowed to restart “We saw massive numbers of boys and girls, from the best of the community, who did not return to their studies.”
Continued the rabbi “When there is a definite danger to the soul set against a possible danger to the body, you need a lot of responsibility to rule in favor of the possible risk to the soul instead of the [definite risk] to the soul and to Yiddishkeit.”
In the last few days and weeks, images of large numbers of ultra-Orthodox men crowding together in prayer services and celebrations have flooded the press and social media in Israel, the US, and beyond, despite the ongoing ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
It is Friedman’s explanation of the priorities of the Belz hassidim which explain how some ultra-Orthodox communities, especially the ultra-conservative hassidic groups, have adopted an attitude which has had, and could continue to have, grave consequences for other parts of society, wherever such communities dwell. 
Friedman’s opinions are also not an outlier. A former editor of a major ultra-Orthodox news website told The Jerusalem Post this week that he believed Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, leader of the non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox world, had “played his hand very well” regarding COVID-19. 
Kanievsky has refused to order that synagogues, schools, or yeshivas be closed, arguing that Torah study “protects and saves.” 
The former editor argued that Kanievsky’s position was based on the fact that the ultra-Orthodox community is very young, and that yeshiva students in a particular had little to fear from the coronavirus due to their youth. 
Similarly, another prominent ultra-Orthodox journalist told the Post there was no reason to shut yeshivas since students are of an age where they do not suffer from serious symptoms, and because “they don’t really leave their cities, so who are they going to infect?”
Both said that the possible ramifications of mass delinquency from the ultra-Orthodox community by youth who have no educational framework was a far greater risk than the coronavirus. 
These profoundly mistaken ideas about the nature of a contagious virus like COVID-19, the manner in which it spreads, and the dangers to the health of the entire country posed by overflowing hospitals without enough capacity to treat those with severe symptoms, sadly underlie what has become the attitude of large parts of the ultra-Orthodox community to the global pandemic. 
In Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, New York, and beyond, the attitude appears to be that as long as the ultra-Orthodox community gets to preserve its traditions and way of life, with perhaps a few casualties along the way, what happens beyond the walls of that community is less important. 
One of the primary characteristics of ultra-Orthodox society and its traditions and culture since the late 19th century has been its isolation from the rest of society, wherever that may be, and the erection of so-called “holy walls of separation.”
And although those walls have for a long time been able to keep a good many things out, they are not good enough to keep the COVID-19 virus in. 


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by