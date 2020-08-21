The IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired into Israel

The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to fires caused by incendiary balloons during the day. The IDF strikes were aimed at Hamas targets, including a concrete factory, used to make concrete for Hamas underground infrastructures. Red alerts sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council late Thursday night, and the IDF Spokesperson’s unit confirmed that three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip and intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.Early Friday morning, alarms sounded in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council and were heard in Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am. What appeared to be the engine of an Iron Dome missile fell on a home in the city of Sderot, according to Israeli media.A woman in fell and was injured on her way to shelter during the red alert. Magen David Adom (MDA) treated 3 people for anxiety. In response to rocket attacks, the IDF struck Hamas targets again, including a Hamas munitions facility.