The investigation that caught the killer of Amit Ben-Yigal

The killer of IDF First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, Nizmi Abu Bakar, who killed Ben-Yigal during a Golani Reconnaissance Battalion operation in Ya'bad by throwing a stone from the roof of his house, was caught by security forces on Sunday. Abu Bakar's investigation came with one particular complication, as it was difficult to find which of three other suspects was with him on the roof while he threw the stone. He was arrested by IDF and Shin Bet forces during an operation which took place in his house and the village immediately following the incident, only three hours after the attack was done. The arrests were done by Golani troops and the Shin Bet.Due to the complication involving the three other suspects, only now could the army confirm that it was Abu Bakar, who threw the stone conclusively.Security forces have said that the difficulty did not come from getting the confession from the attacker, who has no prior security incidents under him, but rather to try and reach the definitive truth that it was his stone that killed Amit Ben Yigal."The Menashe regional regiment has been in operation to find the terrorist at all hours of the day," Menashe regional regiment commander Yair Palie has said on Sunday after the reveal of the terrorist's identity. "This operation was performed in cooperation of the security forces, and led by The Golani Reconnaissance Battalion,""Our forces have found and arrested the lowly terrorist who killed Amit Ben Yigal," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz after Abu Bakar was said to be the culprit. "I hope that the fact he was captured bring solace to Amit's parents, who I met a week ago, even if only briefly. Whoever harms the citizens and soldiers of Israel - will pay a heavy price. We will reach anyone, anywhere,"