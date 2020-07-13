The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The name of the game is uncertainty under the coronavirus

We are the people of Israel, neither afraid nor discouraged even when the road is long and difficult.

By SHLOMO SOBOL  
JULY 13, 2020 22:31
A MAN prays at the grave of Isaiah Horowitz, the Shelah, at the Tomb of Maimonides compound in Tiberias in May. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
A MAN prays at the grave of Isaiah Horowitz, the Shelah, at the Tomb of Maimonides compound in Tiberias in May.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
During the past few months I have been involved in the decision to close the shul, then to open it, then to close it again, and then to open it again, and now, again, we are unsure of our next step. The feeling is one of confusion. There is a sense of uncertainty floating in the air. It is unclear what the right thing to do is.
Opening and closing the shul is just one of many examples of the confusion that we have all been experiencing lately. Schools, workplaces, places of recreation and others facilities and venues open and close almost daily. In addition, anyone at any given moment can be notified that they need to go into quarantine. It’s a feeling of instability; not just external uncertainty, but something much deeper: internal unsteadiness and unrest.
While ruminating on these thoughts that have accompanied me over the past few days, I recall the famous sentence, “The eternal nation is not afraid of a long road,” a phrase based on Rabbi Kook’s teachings.
Its widespread use is deeply rooted in the Israeli psyche. We are the people of Israel, neither afraid nor discouraged even when the road is long and difficult. We know that processes take time and require a lot of energy and strength.
It seems to me that during this time of pandemic, the phrase expresses what is going on in general, but also the personal experiences that we have within this reality. We should not be afraid of the long and confusing road in which on one day it is permissible to do such and such, on the second day we are forbidden to do what was permitted yesterday, and on the third day permitted again.
The truth is that not only should we not be afraid of the instability, but we should realize that we are made even stronger by it, as we believe that it is another level in our climb to strengthen our belief in the Almighty. God is the source of certainty. “The surety of His name is His glory,” says the V’chol Ma’aminim prayer for the High Holy Days, and He is the one that gives us anchor and stability during these unstable days.
With a mind to the future, our mission during this era of COVID-19 is to elevate ourselves internally, so that when the world returns to the state of certainty with which we are familiar, we will still retain the same connection to and reliance on the Creator of the world. Because only now, when the uncertainty is so rampant, do we fully realize how fragile and unsure our reality, and how much we always need to rely on God as the source of stability and life.

The writer serves as dean and founder at the Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development, and as rabbi of Kehillat Shaarei Yonah Menachem in Modi’in.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by