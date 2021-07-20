The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The President of all and Our Common Destiny

President Herzog is now interested in promoting the Our Common Destiny project as part of his mission to strengthen unity in Jewish and Israeli society.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2021 10:51
Our Common Destiny CEO Sandy Cardin, President Yitzhak Herzog, and Our Common Destiny Senior Advisor Dmitry Dickman. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Our Common Destiny CEO Sandy Cardin, President Yitzhak Herzog, and Our Common Destiny Senior Advisor Dmitry Dickman.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Yitzhak Herzog recently met with the members of Our Common Destiny project, CEO Sandy Cardin and Senior Advisor Dmitry Dickman, as part of the efforts to promote the project, which aims to strengthen dialogue between Diaspora Jewry and Jews living in Israel.
Our Common Destiny is a joint initiative of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, and the State of Israel, under the auspices of the President of Israel, which was launched a year and a half ago by President Rivlin. The project recently completed its first phase, with the inauguration of the 'Our Common Destiny' Declaration, signed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
President Herzog is now interested in promoting the project as part of his mission to strengthen unity in Jewish and Israeli society.
Written in cooperation with Our Common Destiny.


