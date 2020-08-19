The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The UAE and F-35s story isn’t over just because Israel doesn’t like it

Netanyahu is trying to show the public that he did his due diligence, making the Israeli view on the matter well known in Washington.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 19, 2020 12:41
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel (photo credit: IAF)
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
(photo credit: IAF)
The controversy over the possibility that the United Arab Emirates could purchase F-35 jets has continued despite a very firm denial by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And that’s because, well, Netanyahu doesn’t really have the final say here.
Following reports that such arms purchases will be part of the peace deal between the UAE and Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office released an unusually detailed statement, including a timeline of the multiple times that Netanyahu and Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer raised their objections to the F-35 being sold to any other country in the Middle East, even if it has a peace treaty with Israel.
Netanyahu is trying to show the public that he did his due diligence, making the Israeli view on the matter well known in Washington.
“The historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE does not include any agreement by Israel to any arms deal between the US and the UAE,” the statement reads. “And the US made it clear to Israel that it will always make sure to maintain Israel’s qualitative [military] edge.”
What the statement does not say – and really, could not say – is whether the US is going to sell F-35s and other weapons to the UAE anyway.
And White House sources have also said that everything in the deal is public; there are no secret annexes about weapons sales. But again, that doesn’t preclude the signing of a different agreement to which Israel is not a party.
At several points in the past the US has sold weapons to Arab countries despite Israel’s strong objections.
One difference between then and now is that Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) is enshrined in US law since 2008. But what the law says is that Congress has to assess the extent to which Israel has the QME over military threats to it, and the president should use it to "inform the review" of such exports. Congress then has to certify that weapons sales "will not adversely affect Israel's QME."
In the end, Congress decides whether this is a QME issue or not – not Netanyahu.
And the other big difference between then and now is that the US was selling to enemy countries, while this would be a deal with a country that has formal ties with Israel, has never been at war with Israel, and shares a common enemy – Iran.
Votes in the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees are unlikely to happen immediately, when a controversy could weaken the formal ties all three countries are so proud of orchestrating. But the US could decide at some point in the near future, say, next year, that peace is working out well and there is no danger to Israel in selling F-35s or other advanced weapons systems to the UAE.
It should not come as a shock to anyone – certainly not to Netanyahu – that the UAE would expect to get some weapons out of this deal. The US modernized Egypt's army after they made peace with Israel, and continue to get American security assistance each year, a stipulation of that agreement. Jordan got F-16 jets after making peace with Israel.
Unlike those countries, the UAE can afford to buy the weapons themselves, which is all the more incentive for the US, especially under a president like Donald Trump who is loath to pay for other countries’ security, to give an arms deal the green light in conjunction with peace.
An unnamed UAE diplomat told Kan’s Amichai Stein on Wednesday that it expects Israel not to "oppose or prevent" any deals between Abu Dhabi and the US "if and when" they take place. Plus, the diplomat said, their view is Israel and the UAE face the same threats - meaning, Iran - and such sales will be good for both of them.
All this raises the question as to whether Netanyahu knows about potential deals between the UAE and US that could weaken the QME, at least in the Israeli security establishment’s view.
The prime minister’s statements give him plausible deniability in terms of any specific weapons sales.
But it’s clear that the story of the UAE and F-35 jets is not over, and the way it will end does not depend on whether Israel likes it or not.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu UAE f-35 Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by