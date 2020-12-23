The X Factor Israel set to be judged by show-creator Simon Cowell

British television personality Simon Cowell is poised to judge the fourth season of The X Factor in Israel, according to Yahoo News.Cowell, the original creator of The X Factor, has been judging the British competition since the first season aired in 2004. Cowell also founded ITV's Britain's Got Talent. "Over the years The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can’t wait to see what Israel have to offer," Cowell said, according to Yahoo.The X Factor has aired three non-consecutive seasons in Israel (2013, 2014 and 2018), on Channel 13, with Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli as the staple host of the show.The three competitions showcased some of Israel's top talents, including singers, composers, judges and songwriters such as Eden Ben Zaken, Moshe Peretz and Eden Alene, who was set to represent Israel in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.The new season of X Factor Israel has just gone into production and should air in 2021. This will be Cowell's first appearance as a judge outside the UK or the US.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}