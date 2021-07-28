Third sexual assault complaint filed against Tel Aviv school teacher

The latest complaint came from a former student of Okon's who is still a minor, and arrived at the police station on Wednesday to file a complaint, police said in a statement.

This comes only 2 days after the second complaint was filed against Okon by the mother of a 13-year-old student, after the daughter shared details of the behavior allegedly committed against her by Okon.

During the investigation into the second complaint against Okon, insufficient evidence was found for the actions he allegedly performed with the student to qualify as criminal, Israel Police reported.

Following his arrest two weeks ago, police found that Okon had conducted numerous sexual conversations with the 12-year-old student on WhatsApp, and had asked her for explicit photographs and videos over the messaging app as well.

Since then, numerous former students of the alleged offender have spoken out against him on social media, starting with 17-year-old Mia Landau who posted a video on TikTok, where she has almost 130,000 followers, with the caption "the teacher who gave me 'special' attention in 9th grade has finally been arrested."

She encouraged others to share their stories in the comments, which some did. One described all the times he would "grab my stomach fat and comment that my shirt was too short," and another who commented saying that she had been one of the people to lodge a complaint against him with the school administration.