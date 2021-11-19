Thousands of fake Israeli profiles were created on Facebook over the last year to voice support for a number of different controversial policies and public figures, a major investigation by Israeli disinformation research firm FakeReporter revealed, as initially reported by Maariv, Walla and NBC.

The profiles voiced support for a number of figures including Orly Levy-Abecassis, Chaim Walder , Nir Barkat and others.

Many of the profiles are believed to originally be Nepalese in origin, using authentic Israeli names and fake photos to boost up traffic in various groups on the platform, according to Walla.

The network was seemingly promoted by a company called BoostMe.

Chaim Walder in his office with a copy of his bestselling book Kids Speak (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Many of the profiles in this network were closed after FakeReporter revealed that these fake accounts voiced support for Chaim Walder, an Israeli ultra-Orthodox author who has come under fire following allegations that he raped minors.

This is a developing story.