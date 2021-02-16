The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Thousands of Israelis still stranded abroad, some now making it back home

Many Israeli citizens are having to spend large sums of money on multiple COVID-19 tests, new flights and accommodation to get back to Israel, after the government shut Ben-Gurion Airport on Jan. 25.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 20:54
THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe? (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
 Thousands of Israeli citizens remain stranded abroad and have been unable to get back to Israel either because they have not received government approval or because they cannot get a flight, while others are finally arriving home after spending significant sums of money to get there. 
It has also taken over 10 days for some applicants seeking to reenter the country to receive permission to do so, with some having to repeatedly reapply in order to receive permission to return to their own country, while incoming flights remain scarce. 
Complicating matters has been the travails of the exceptions committee tasked with approving or denying requests to re-enter the country, which has now moved four times between three different ministries, having started in the Transport Ministry under Miri Regev, then moved to the Energy Ministry under Yuval Steinitz, on to the Regional Cooperation Ministry under Ofir Akunis, and most recently back to the Transport Ministry. 
There is one daily flight to Israel from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv operated by Israir, while the Transportation Ministry says that there are now three flights from New York to Tel Aviv as well. 
There have been some ad hoc flights to and from Dubai and from London too. 
Despite these flights, those working on assisting citizens stuck abroad including former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman and current Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh have said that they are still dealing with “countless” requests for assistance reentering the country. 
The government recently announced a new system increasing the number of people allowed into the country daily from 600 to 2,000, although discussions are ongoing as to when it will be implemented, the ministry spokesman said.  
And despite the tight restrictions on the number of citizens seeking to return home, more than 500 international competitors in a Judo tournament being staged in Tel Aviv are entering the country this week to participate. 
At the same time, some of those stuck abroad have been able to make their way home, including a father who needed to make it back for his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah from the US and a young family of returning citizens from the UK. 
Alana Ruben left Israel back in October to be with her parents in Canada after her father suffered a serious stroke. 
She remained in Canada to assist her parents during the initial rehabilitation period and was scheduled to fly home on January 31 but had her plans upended when the government shut Ben-Gurion Airport on January 25. 
Ruben immediately booked an AirCanada flight on January 24 when she heard the airport was about to close but was unable to get on it due to the fact that it took too long to get her COVID-19 test back, which had cost her C$180, about NIS 460. 
AirCanada then told her they would have a flight back to Israel on January 31 so Alana took another COVID-19 test paying the same fee again, but the flight was cancelled 24 hours ahead of its scheduled departure. 
Since then she has been in limbo, unsure about when she may get back home. 
On Tuesday, she finally managed to book a new flight from Canada to Frankfurt departing this coming Sunday, and from there she booked a flight on the one regular, daily flight anywhere in the world to Israel from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv which departs on Monday night. 
Since Ruben observes Shabbat, she will likely need to get two new COVID-19 tests since the test she will get in Toronto on Friday before Shabbat will probably not be valid for travel purposes by the time the Frankfurt flight is due to leave. 
She also had to pay $250, about NIS 800, for the new flight from Frankfurt since her original AirCanada flight was direct to Israel. 
“I am very supportive of Israel and the government, but this process has been Kafkaesque and inhumane,” Ruben said. 
“This experience has dented my trust in the government.”
She added that as someone who lives by themselves in their own apartment, requiring her to spend a minimum of 10 days in one room in a coronavirus hotel after returning, even if they have two negative COVID-19 tests, would be unnecessary and difficult to deal with. 
Yaakov Mikhli, an immigrant from the US who made aliyah with his wife and five children two years ago, was stuck in New York having travelled to the US for work at the beginning of January before the airport was shut. 
Mikhli was supposed to have returned on Jan. 28 but was left stranded after the government decision to stop all commercial flights. 
Last weekend was his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah and it appeared that he would miss it but eventually he was granted a permit to enter the country and found a flight to make it home in time for the event. 
He did however need to spend $600 on a one way flight to Tel Aviv after his original flight was cancelled, and $150 on a COVID-19 test despite being vaccinated due to his concern that Transportation Ministry protocols would prohibit him from getting on his flight without the negative regardless of being inoculated. 


