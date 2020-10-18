In a massive display of civil disobedience, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox children in COVID-19 red cities went back to school on Sunday in defiance of the government decision to keep such institutions closed. Children in Bnei Brak, Elad, Modiin Illit, and Beitar Illit, all of which are defined as red-zone cities due to high COVID-19 infection rates, and some Jerusalem neighborhoods as well, returned to their studies despite the government’s instructions. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night somewhat obliquely that enforcement would be increased inside red cities, including the issuance of fines, and called on “community leaders” to ensure that government health regulations are observed.“I call on all community heads, to the ultra-Orthodox community, to comply with the rules, to ensure that they are respected, and regardless we need more enforcement,” said Netanyahu. “Increasing enforcement means ensuring the closures are tight, and inside cities we need to issue fines as far as this is needed,” he continued, saying however that he hoped that compliance with the government decisions would be done “voluntarily and mutual understanding.”Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was however more forthright, saying that institutions which open without authorization will be subjected to heavy fines, and that he is also examining the possibility of revoking the budgets and even operating licenses of schools which keep their gates open. Over the weekend as a result of a decision by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the two most senior rabbis in the ultra-Orthodox non-hassidic community, to instruct such schools to reopen regardless of the government’s decisions. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Kanievsky did not issue a blanket order or public statement on the matter, but when ultra-Orthodox school principals asked whether or not they should open, he instructed them to do so. Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, who along with Kanievsky is the other most senior rabbi in the sector, has been somewhat more cautious and urged principals who asked him whether or not to open not to come into conflict with the government and police, but to open schools if possible. Many hassidic schools have also opened. Children in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods within the Sephardi sector have not opened in line with the ruling of Rabbi Shalom Cohen, president of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, a decision affecting some 50,000 children. Shortly after Netanyahu’s comments, senior United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni spoke with the prime minister by phone, and “underlined the demands” of Kanievsky.“The possibility of finding an agreed-upon plan for reducing the number of children in classrooms and studying in large spaces inside schools while observing the Health Ministry regulations is being examined,” said Gafni, adding that “we believe that the great Torah scholars will not cause mistakes.”On Monday, many ultra-Orthodox yeshivas for students aged 17 and above will reopen for the new semester as well, although this process is largely being conducted in agreement with the government. Around 30,000 yeshiva students studying in 400 yeshivas with dormitories will be able to return to their studies within a capsule system. Another 13,000 yeshiva student study at yeshivas not included in this plan, and it remains to be seen how many of those yeshivas open in violation of the Health Ministry regulations.The yeshiva capsule system was much criticized however during the Elul semester, during which yeshivas seemingly did not enforce the capsule rules and some 5,000 students became infected with COVID-19.