Three people infected with Indian variant inside Israel - report

According to the report, three cases out of 40 were most likely infected by people who returned from abroad

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 29, 2021 06:28
A MAGEN DAVID ADOM medical worker tests people for coronavirus at a mobile site in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A MAGEN DAVID ADOM medical worker tests people for coronavirus at a mobile site in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Three cases of infection with the Indian coronavirus variant were discovered in Israel, according to the laboratories of the Health Ministry, KAN News reported Wednesday night.
According to the report, the three cases out of 40 were most likely infected from people who returned from abroad.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Health Ministry for comment but has not yet received a response. 
The majority of new cases were discovered in the past few days. Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that so far none of the people infected were vaccinated. 
However, there is fear that the variant might be at least partially vaccine resistant, leading Health Ministry officials to request the government stop Israelis traveling to and from India except on rare occasions. The government was meant to vote on a plan to tighten controls at the airport on Tuesday night at its cabinet meeting, but ran out of time before discussing it.
Most of the cases have entered Israel from India, but some have entered via other countries. All of the people who arrived with the variant had boarded their airplanes with proof that they were negative for COVID-19.
But Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, told the Post that it is still too early to be too alarmed by the variant. He said that the Pfizer vaccine is likely effective against the variant at least to some extent “because the key mutations in the spike protein are known mutations that appear in other variants, and we know that the vaccines are effective against them. So, we cannot be certain, but I think that it is quite likely that the vaccines will work on the Indian variant.”


Tags india Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
